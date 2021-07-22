Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.