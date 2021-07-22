Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,648,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

