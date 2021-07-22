Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

