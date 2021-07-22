Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 103,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 30,356 call options.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,986,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.