Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 103,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 30,356 call options.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,986,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
