Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,237 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the typical volume of 498 put options.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.41 million, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

