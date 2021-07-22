Investors Purchase High Volume of Air Products and Chemicals Call Options (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,764% compared to the typical daily volume of 349 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $286.72 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

