Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBSAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.99.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.