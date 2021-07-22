Ionic Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of PEO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,274. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,367.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at $206,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.