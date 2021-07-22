Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $140,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

ATSPU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,466. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.