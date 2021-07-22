Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 37,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.