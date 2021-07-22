iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

