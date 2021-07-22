iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.40 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07.

