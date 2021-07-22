iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.62 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

