iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $397.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.18. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

