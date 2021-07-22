iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $146,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $436.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,772. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.55 and a fifty-two week high of $439.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

