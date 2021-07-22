iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

