Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.89.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.