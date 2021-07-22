ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITV stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ITV has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

