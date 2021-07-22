ITV’s (ITVPY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

