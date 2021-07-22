J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

