J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

