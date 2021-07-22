Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 493.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,168,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,975,000 after purchasing an additional 514,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

