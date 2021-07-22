Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

