Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94.

