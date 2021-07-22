Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 259.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

BBD stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

