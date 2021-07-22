Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 176,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,349,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

