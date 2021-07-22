Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 40.66% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Shares of FLLA stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.