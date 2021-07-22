Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 187,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,583,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000.

Shares of FINM opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

