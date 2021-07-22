Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 69.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,679 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $45.17 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

