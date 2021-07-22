Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.52.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

