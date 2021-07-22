Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 423.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,995 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

