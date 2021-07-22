Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

