Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $11.35 Million in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 569,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $62,686,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

