Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,168 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool stock opened at $457.69 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $478.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

