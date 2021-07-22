Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Critical Contrast

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jardine Matheson and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Shenhua Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.39 -$394.00 million N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $33.81 billion 1.12 $5.19 billion $1.05 7.27

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Volatility and Risk

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 15.01% 9.27% 7.03%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Jardine Matheson on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers airport ground handling, and aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as owns and operates air cargo terminals, and invests in residential properties. It is also involved in the Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants operations; designing, engineering, installation, maintenance, and modernization of lifts, escalators, and moving walkways; and suppling packaging materials. In addition, the company provides automobile and motorcycle products, as well as sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of deluxe and first class hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships, financing, dairy, and cement businesses. Additionally, the company is involved in automotive, financial, construction, energy, infrastructure, logistics, insurance brokerage, and information technology businesses. It operates in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was formerly a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.42 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

