Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.82. 20,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,824. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,943,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

