JCDecaux (JCDXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

JCDXF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.