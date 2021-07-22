Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $6.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BHP Group by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in BHP Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

