Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

