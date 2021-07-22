Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €34.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.00 ($34.12).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €28.62 ($33.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.04. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

