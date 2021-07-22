Jeremi Gorman Sells 36,183 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $2,123,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.