Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 3.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of SEA worth $118,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

NYSE:SE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,182. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.52. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

