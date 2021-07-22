Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 2.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $91,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.62 on Thursday, reaching $730.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $723.01. The company has a market cap of $306.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $680.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

