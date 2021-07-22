Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,133,418 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $50,989,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 909,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,836,484. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

