Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 996,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,778,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 14,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.09.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

