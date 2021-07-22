Jerry James Hunter Sells 14,940 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.13. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.