JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CXM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

CXM stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

