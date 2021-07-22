JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 19,065 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 296.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of XBiotech worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in XBiotech by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in XBiotech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XBiotech by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,173,166 shares in the company, valued at $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.