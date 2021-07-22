JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,557 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 2,133.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,954,000.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

