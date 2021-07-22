JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in National Presto Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,719,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Presto Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

